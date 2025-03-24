El Taiger's 4 children could soon gain power of Cuban singer's estate 

The attorney representing one of Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger's daughters told NBC6 that a judge will allow his four children to gain control of the musician's estate.

El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the back of an SUV in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital back on Oct. 3, 2024.

Since the murder, El Taiger's business was legally at a standstill and was not allowed to operate.

However, Yuneymis Barreto, an attorney for Ana Paloma Rodriguez, El Taiger's 7-year-old daughter, told NBC6 her law firm along with the mother of the singer's other daughter will be the legal co-personal representatives of the estate until the children become adults.

According to records, the singer has four beneficiaries, which include a 7-year-old son, and three daughters ages 6, 12, and Ana Paloma, who is also seven.

"To release his music, to listen to his work, to new projects, to people that want to make tributes to El Taiger. We are ready to do that," Barreto said.

From contracts, music copyright, to unedited songs left by the late singer, those new projects could soon be released, once a Miami-Dade judge issues a final order to allow the business to once again operate, according to Barreto.

The money gained will belong to the four children and a judge must oversee every transaction, according to Barreto.

On top of making profit, the estate must also pay back money since, "The decedent failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years, resulting in a substantial tax liability for the estate," according to records reviewed by NBC6.

Records also reveal a former manager, Marcel Reinosa, was ordered by a Miami-Dade County judge to cease and desist from "acting in any capacity on behalf of Jose Manuel Carvajal Zaldivar."

Reinosa was ordered to surrender all intellectual property such as music, lyrics, unedited materials, and social media accounts, to El Taiger's personal representatives. According to Barreto, she is now one of them.

Barreto said the order to allow the business was granted last week, but she is waiting for a judge to file the final order.

The total value of the estate was kept confidential.

As for the criminal case, Damian Valdez-Galloso is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting.

Valdez-Galloso has pleaded not guilty, and if convicted of first-degree murder, could be sentenced to life in prison.

"The family is not happy for the decision the state attorney's office has made so they will be appealing that decision," said Teresa Padron, the singer's former manager.