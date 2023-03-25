Elbo Room Co-Owner Dies After Fall Investigated as Domestic Battery, Family Confirms

The co-owner of the bar Elbo Room died Friday morning several days after a fall at her home that was investigated as domestic battery, a family member confirmed.

"My aunt Tracey Penrod passed away peacefully this morning," the relative posted on social media. "Please be respectful of our family during this time as we go through another loss this year."

Penrod spent several days in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries from the incident at her Fort Lauderdale home on Mar. 14.

A heavily redacted police report that omits both Penrod's name and the name of the person listed as the offender states that there was an incident of aggravated battery at the Fort Lauderdale home.

"I need an ambulance right away! She fell off the banister!" said a man heard screaming for help in a 911 call from the day of the incident.

The 911 operator asked the man what happened, to which he replied, "She was climbing over the banister, I don't know!"

“The nature of the circumstances surrounding this incident remain unknown at this time,” Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening said last week according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Penrod's brother Michael said his sister was in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center with severe brain damage and broken ribs.

A representative of the family said they are working with authorities and would not be commenting any further.