Elderly Couple Stole Lamb, Seafood From SW Florida Costco: Deputies

An elderly couple in Southwest Florida found themselves under arrest after deputies say they stole nearly $150 worth of seafood and lamb from a Costco store.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Naples on Thursday, when 76-year-old Vito Gentile and his 71-year-old wife, Lucrezia, arrived at the store.

Witnesses told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that Vito took a halibut, folded it in half and placed it in his wife’s purse along with crab legs and clams. The husband also was seen place lamb in his pants before the couple paid for several items and left the store.

Deputies later stopped the couple and found the items, which totaled $146.97 in value.

Costco officials said the wished to press charges and the duo was arrested on charges of retail petit theft.