Florida

Elderly Couple Stole Lamb, Seafood From SW Florida Costco: Deputies

Witnesses told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that Vito Gentile took a halibut, folded it in half and placed it in his wife Lucrezia’s purse along with crab legs and clams

NBC News

An elderly couple in Southwest Florida found themselves under arrest after deputies say they stole nearly $150 worth of seafood and lamb from a Costco store.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Naples on Thursday, when 76-year-old Vito Gentile and his 71-year-old wife, Lucrezia, arrived at the store.

Witnesses told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that Vito took a halibut, folded it in half and placed it in his wife’s purse along with crab legs and clams. The husband also was seen place lamb in his pants before the couple paid for several items and left the store.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

ICYMI: 911 Calls Detail Sunrise FBI Shooting, Group Aims to Curb Gun Violence in Miami-Dade

Broward County 14 hours ago

Broward County Mayor Tells DeSantis Teachers Should be Prioritized in Next Vaccine Round

Deputies later stopped the couple and found the items, which totaled $146.97 in value.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Costco officials said the wished to press charges and the duo was arrested on charges of retail petit theft.

This article tagged under:

FloridaCollier CountyCostco
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us