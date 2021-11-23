Elderly, Disabled Residents Feel Stuck Over Broken Elevator at Miami Building

The city of Miami is giving a final warning to a building where the elevators broke down, causing concerns among elderly and disabled residents who can't use the stairs.

Residents who live on the first 10 floors of the Civic Towers on NW 15th Avenue and 18th Street have had no working elevator.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Residents have brought their concerns to the management company, but say they haven't addressed them.

“I’m worried for my neighbors," said resident Vladimir Padilla. "If there is an emergency, how can they come downstairs?"

City officials have posted signs warning management they must address the concerns by Dec. 6. Failure to do so will result in a hearing before the unsafe structure panel by the city.

“The notice is a final notice for the ownership to comply with the deficiencies currently present at that particular location," said Asael Marrero, director of the Miami Buildings Department.

Residents who are wheelchair bound or otherwise disabled and unable to use the elevator feel stuck, and that management "doesn't care."

"I have a problem, surgery in January, a big problem for me," said a resident, Teresa Perez. "I told (management) everything. Nothing.”

But it seems the elevators aren't the only issue at this place. Management is also being told to address mold and standing water issues around the building.

NBC 6 has contacted management but has not heard back.