Elderly Man Assaulted on Metromover Suing Security Company

A man who was attacked on the Miami Metrover last month is filing a lawsuit against the transit system's contracted security company, claiming negligence.

Eduardo Fernandez, 73, was on his way to work on Sept. 20 when police say Robert Ribbs attacked him and stole $30.

Surveillance video provided by the victim’s attorney depicts a brutal beating on the Metromover near the Arsht Center Station.

“The security guard did absolutely nothing and didn’t pay attention to anyone,” said attorney Alan Goldfarb.

About two minutes before the attack, video shows a security guard walking out of the Metromover car. Fernandez is now suing Allied Universal Security Services, claiming negligence.

“They have radios, so if they see any criminal activity or suspect criminal activity those dispatchers are required to radio armed security guards to those areas,” said attorney Liah Catanese.

After punching Fernandez repeatedly, Ribbs returned and kicked the elderly man. Ribbs is seen on video changing his clothes before exiting and an injured Fernandez struggles to walk out.

“He violently attacked not once, but twice without any intervention from the security company,” said Catanese.

Fernandez’s attorney says the security team should have been on high alert after a woman and two others were attacked on the metromover just days prior.

The alleged attacker in the Sept. 4 case, Joshua James King, was also in court today. A judge ruled he is competent to stand trial. King was ordered to continue taking his medication and to not leave Leon County, where he is currently living.

According to the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Miami-Dade County does not comment on threatened or pending litigation.

Allied Security has not responded to NBC 6’s request for comment or a statement.