Elderly Man Barricades Himself In Miami Assisted Living Facility: Police

Officials say man threatened caretaker with rifle

An elderly man who threatened a caretaker with a rifle barricaded himself inside a Miami assisted living facility Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at the facility in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 48th Street.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team responded and spent hours trying to get the man out of the home.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who was sworn in Monday morning, said the man, believed to be around 80, is an Army veteran and appeared to be upset at his family because he thought he was being removed from the facility.

