Elderly Man Dies in SW Miami-Dade House Fire: Police

Police are investigating an early morning fire in southwest Miami-Dade that led to one death and one person taken to the hospital.

Crews rushed to the scene just before 3 a.m. near the 8000 block of Southwest 94th Court.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the family had a barbecue Tuesday night and went to bed when they were awakened by a dog barking and found the house was on fire.

The man and woman who lived in the home were able to escape, with the man being taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with second degree burns.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An elderly man who lived in the rear efficiency of the home was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the identity of anyone involved at this time.

An investigation continues at this time.