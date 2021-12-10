Elderly Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked With Machete: Police

Police in Miami are investigating an early morning incident where an elderly man was seriously injured following an attack with a machete.

Officers responded to the area near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street around 6 a.m. after reports of a man in the area waving the weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody while officers found the victim laying a pool of blood, according to Miami Police.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. Police have not released the identity of either man involved.

Investigators have not released any information on what led to the attack.