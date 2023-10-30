Elderly man killed after physical altercation with caregiver in Homestead

An 80-year-old man died Sunday after an altercation ensued between him and his caregiver inside his Homestead home, officials said.

According to an arrest report, at about 9:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a battery with injuries at a home located at 15001 Leisure Drive in Homestead.

When officers arrived, they met with the suspect, 45-year-old Joan Ramos, outside of the home and detained him pending an investigation.

Joan Ramos

When police entered the home, they found the victim lying unresponsive on his bedroom floor, an arrest report said. Shortly after, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officers then contacted the MDPD homicide bureau to investigate.

Ramos spoke with police, and after being read his Miranda rights, said he had been the victim's caregiver and had lived in the home with his spouse and the victim for about four years, the arrest report said.

Ramos told police that at about 1 a.m. Sunday, he heard a scream from the victim's bedroom. He went check on the man's welfare, and said the victim was being combative and grabbed Ramos by the neck leaving a visible scratch. Ramos then grabbed the victim in efforts to restrain him which led to both of them falling and hitting a nightstand in the victim's bedroom.

According to the arrest report, Ramos continued to struggle with the victim, who was naked, and told police he did not want to be exposed to bodily fluids.

Ramos then said that he bearhugged the victim from behind and used excessive force leading both of them to fall forward.

The arrest report said Ramos fell on top of the victim and heard a crack when the victim's head hit the ground face first. He then told police that after the fall, the victim was unresponsive.

It took about eight hours for Ramos to contact emergency services due to his state of shock and realization of his actions, the arrest report said.

He told police, however, that he was aware he used excessive force on the victim and was never in fear for his life or safety.

Ramos is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and a bond court judge set his bond to $15,000.

During the hearing Monday, the judge said that it shouldn't be considered "aggravated" manslaughter because Ramos didn't mean to kill the man, but the state argued that they tacked on the "aggravated" part due to the victim's age.