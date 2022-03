A head-on collision between a small pickup truck and an SUV left an elderly man dead Saturday night, according to the Hialeah Fire Department.

The elderly man driving the small pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

Police could not establish a perimeter and still have not found the driver of the other vehicle who fled on foot.

The status of the person driving the other vehicle is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.