Elderly man who went missing in Homestead Sunday found dead

Francisco Javier De Armas, 78, had disappeared from his home on Sunday. His family and police said he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia

An elderly man who went missing over the weekend has been found dead in Homestead, officials said Friday.

Francisco Javier De Armas, 78, had disappeared from his home on Sunday. His family and police said he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Officials with the City of Homestead said the body of De Armas was discovered on Wednesday in a fenced-in area of the city's motor pool, in the back seat of a decommissioned police car.

De Armas had no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said.

Homestead Police turned the case over to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit to investigate.

"We ask for patience and compassion as we support the family and our community through this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time," the city said in a statement.

