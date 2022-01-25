Elderly Person Dies After Being Struck by Car Outside Miami Restaurant: Police

An elderly person was killed and another person was critically injured when they were struck by a car outside a Miami fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the McDonald's located at Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street.

One elderly person, who was not identified, died at the scene while a second person who was struck was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The car involved stayed at the scene. Police did not release the identity of anyone involved.

The incident remains under investigation.