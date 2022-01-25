Miami

Elderly Person Dies After Being Struck by Car Outside Miami Restaurant: Police

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the McDonald's located at Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An elderly person was killed and another person was critically injured when they were struck by a car outside a Miami fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the McDonald's located at Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

One elderly person, who was not identified, died at the scene while a second person who was struck was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The car involved stayed at the scene. Police did not release the identity of anyone involved.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 to Know: As Omicron Eases, Doctors Say Anticipate More Variants and Surges

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Three People Hospitalized After Shooting Near NW Miami-Dade Home

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade CountyMiami Police Departmenttraffic fatality
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us