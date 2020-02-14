Elderly Woman Dies on Spirit Airlines Flight After Departing Fort Lauderdale

An elderly woman died onboard a Spirit Airlines flight after it left a South Florida airport, the airline confirmed.

The 83-year-old female victim died on a flight that left Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport en route for Costa Rica. The airline confirmed that CPR was administered to the victim, who has not been identified.

The victim’s death was mentioned in a social media post in which another passenger said that employees on the plane did not cover the victim’s body and the plane continued on its flight to the country for nearly a hour after she was declared dead and passengers walked past her body as they left the plane.

Spirit Airlines, in a statement, said it would not discuss the incident publicly but added that they were closer to the airport in San Jose, Costa Rica than any other location.

“Turning around would have resulted in taking longer to land,” the statement read. “Once on the ground, Costa Rican law required our Guests to leave the aircraft first, so that authorities could carry out their local procedures.”

The airline added that its flight attendants worked with medical personnel on the aircraft to utilize the resources it had.