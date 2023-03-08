Elderly Woman, Dog Escape Unhurt After Massive Fire Engulfs Hialeah Home

Crews spent part of Wednesday morning putting out a massive house fire that engulfed a home in Hialeah, leaving an elderly woman and her dog without a home for the time being.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said the fire took place at the home around 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 1st Court, where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home while crews worked to eventually put out the fire.

HFR said a shed fire in the back of the home spread to the main structure, causing "significant exterior damage" and deeming the home unsafe.

82-year-old Daisy Sequera made it out of the fire with her dog Princess, with her son telling NBC 6 she was the only one inside the home at the time. He said a neighbor knocked on the door when they saw the fire, but she was awakened by the dog's barking.

Investigators have not released information on how the fire started at this time.