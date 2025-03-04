Elderly woman, dogs rescued from Miami duplex fire, other animals dead or missing

A woman had to be rescued from a fire at a Miami duplex where several animals also lived late Monday, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out before 10:30 p.m. at the two-story duplex at 831 SW 14th Avenue, near Tamiami Trail.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the balcony, and could hear an elderly woman calling for help.

They raised a ladder, rescued and rushed her to the hospital for smoke inhalation. She is in stable condition, the fire department said.

Two dogs were also rescued and administered oxygen, but two cats did not survive. Several birds are missing, authorities said.

"Within ten minutes, the fire was under control, and all surrounding areas were protected from smoke and fire damage," Miami Fire Rescue said.

The fire is under investigation.