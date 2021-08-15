Elderly Woman Hit in Drive-By Shooting While Sleeping in Miami Home

Maribel Chevez can not believe her house is riddled with bullet holes.

Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Chevez heard a barrage of gunfire. She then went to check on her 88-year-old mother-in-law, Dora, who was bleeding in bed.

“The bullet went through the shutters, the window, four walls and then ended up in her leg,” said Chevez.

The family living at the home on the 1800 block of NW 45th Street says more than 50 shots were fired. They believe there were multiple shooters.

“I was sleeping and I jumped up because I heard it. It was really loud,” said Keiondra, a neighor.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Chevez said they do not know what the alleged shooters'' motive was. She said they only heard steps as if people were walking along the side of the home and the backyard. She described it as some sort of pursuit.

The other four residents of the home were not injured, but the bullets came close.

The elderly woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.