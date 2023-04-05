Elderly Woman Hospitalized After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Northwest Miami

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in northwest Miami Wednesday morning, officials said.

Miami Police said the crash took place at an intersection near Northwest 17th Avenue and 60th Street.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with a possible hip injury.

Police did not release information on the car involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.