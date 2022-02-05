Miami-Dade

Elderly Woman Rushed to Hospital After Coral Gables House Fire

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday after an early morning house fire in Coral Gables.

Fire crews arrived at the home, located at 810 Paradiso Avenue, finding flames and smoke coming through a bedroom window. Firefighters were able to get inside, where they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators have not released details on what caused the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeCoral Gableshouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us