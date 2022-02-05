Elderly Woman Rushed to Hospital After Coral Gables House Fire

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday after an early morning house fire in Coral Gables.

Fire crews arrived at the home, located at 810 Paradiso Avenue, finding flames and smoke coming through a bedroom window. Firefighters were able to get inside, where they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators have not released details on what caused the fire.

