Elderly Woman Scammed Out of $20,000, Suspects Charged in Miramar

A South Florida woman is sharing her story to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Pauline Bryce, 71, shared her story with NBC 6 after a father-son duo scammed her out of $20,000.

Both culprits were arrested by the Miramar Police Department and were charged with elderly exploitation and theft, but Bryce and police fear there are more victims out there.

Bryce said she knew the two men and had done business with the Souffrants before. She told NBC 6 she wanted to buy a townhouse to put a roof over her son's head and gave them $20,000 to start the process.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I said I'll give you the check and you draw up the papers, bring it back and I’ll sign it,” said Bryce.

But that moment of signing never came. And by then, her $20,000 were gone.

When she heard the news of the arrest, she felt some relief.

“I said glory, hallelujah, thank you Jesus,” said Bryce.

She said the transaction started back in March, and she kept a record of all the times she tried to talk to the pair about getting her money back.

More people have also come forward saying they were victims too.

“Sixteen people have come forward and reported to the Davie police station,” said Bryce. “I was number nine when I went to Miramar police that they know of, but there’s another 16.”

After the arrests and a small sense of justice for Bryce, she is asking anyone that might be a victim to follow her footsteps and come forward.

“Don’t let him rob anybody else,” she said. “Share your story so nobody else will suffer like I do.”

If you think you’ve been scammed by the father-son duo, give police a call.