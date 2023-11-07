Election Day: These are the races to watch in South Florida

It's Election Day across the country and in South Florida, residents from Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah will be heading to the polls to cast their votes on a number of key races.

As voters prepare to elect their next local leaders, here is what you need to know about Election Day in South Florida.

City of Miami commission races

Residents in Miami Districts 1, 2, and 4 will be voting on who will represent them on the city commission today. Here is what to know:

District 1

The most interesting election is in District 1, where suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is trying to win back his seat.

Diaz de la Portilla was arrested in September after he was accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility. He has pleaded not guilty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Diaz de la Portilla, who is a fellow Republican, after the commissioner's arrest.

The seat, which represents Flagami, Allapattah and parts of Little Havana, has been vacant pending the outcome of the election.

Diaz de la Portilla is a former state legislator and was elected to the city commission in 2019. He faces four other candidates in the race.

One of the other candidates, Francisco "Frank" Pichel has also been recently found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Pichel was arrested in October for allegedly threatening a man with a gun during an argument over campaign signs.

Pichel is a former City of Miami police officer and has previously run for the Miami City Commission but lost.

In 2021, while Pichel was a candidate for Miami mayor, he was arrested in the Florida Keys for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. Those charges were later dropped.

Miguel Angel Gabela is a businessman who has served on the City of Miami Zoning Board. Gabela has run for the commission seat before and lost to Diaz de la Portilla in 2019.

Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez is the only woman in the race. Although she's a political newcomer, Rodriguez is a longtime Miami-Dade County employee who has also served on Miami's Planning Board, the Miami River Commission, and the Bayfront Park Management Trust.

Marvin Tapia is also a political newcomer. Tapia, a business investor, is the chairman of Miami-Dade County’s Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board.

District 2

A total of eight candidates are vying for the District 2 seat, currently held by Sabina Covo.

Covo won the seat in a special election in February, where 13 candidates vied for it after Ken Russell resigned from the seat to run for Congress.

Multiple candidates from the special election are once again running for the seat, including James Torres and Eddy V. Leal.

Also running are Michael Castro, Gabriela Chirinos, Alicia Kossick, Damian Pardo, and Christi Tasker.

District 2 covers the eastern part of Miami, including Virginia Key, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell, and north into the Edgewater and Morningside neighborhoods.

District 4

Commissioner Manolo Reyes is facing a challenger in this year's race for District 4.

Reyes, who was first elected to the seat in 2017, is a former small business owner and teacher.

He faces Andres "Andy" Vallina, a business consultant who has previously run for the commission seat.

Miami Beach mayoral and commission races

Miami Beach will be choosing a new mayor and filling a few commission seats in today's election.

Four candidates are running to be mayor of Miami Beach, a position held by Dan Gelber since 2017. Term limits prevent Gelber from running again.

Here are the candidates:

Michael Gongora, an attorney, has served three terms as a Miami Beach commissioner, from 2006-2007, 2009-2013, and 2017-2021.

NBC6 Michael Gongora

Mike Grieco, another attorney, is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and a former Miami Beach commissioner, from 2013 to 2017. He previously ran for mayor in 2017 before dropping out of the race.

NBC 6 Mike Grieco

Steven Meiner, also an attorney, is currently Miami Beach's Group 4 commissioner but is giving up the position to run for mayor.

NBC6 Steven Meiner

Bill Roedy is a West Point graduate who served a year in Vietnam before attending Harvard Business School. He's also a former MTV executive.

NBC6 Bill Roedy

Three of the Miami Beach's six commission seats are also up for grabs in this year's election.

For Meiner's Group 4 seat, real estate broker and business consultant Andres Asion is facing former marketing executive and Miami Beach Planning Board Vice Chair Tanya Katzoff Bhatt.

The Group 5 race pits hotel owner and former Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board Chairman Mitch Novick against marketing director David Suarez.

In the Group 6 race, Miami Beach Planning Board member Joe Magazine is facing activist and Chair of Art in Public Places for the City of Miami Beach Marcella Novela.

Hialeah city council races

Hialeah residents will be voting in two city council races in today's election.

In Group 1, Councilwoman Monica Perez is seeking reelection. Perez, a teacher, won the seat in 2019 and serves as the council president.

Facing Perez is political newcomer Elias D. Montes de Oca, whose website says he works for a paralegal firm that specializes in immigration.

In Group 4, Councilwoman Vivian Casáls-Muñoz is also looking to be reelected. The longtime politician first served on the city council in 2006.

Casáls-Muñoz, who operates a real estate title company, is facing Angelica Pacheco, a nurse and small business owner.

Pacheco previously ran for the city council but lost in a runoff.

Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned precinct location.