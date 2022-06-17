Electrical Room Fire Prompts Evacuation of Hallandale Beach Condo Building

Residents at a Hallandale Beach condominium were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire in the building's electrical room.

The city of Hallandale Beach posted the evacuation notice at 5:30 p.m. for one tower of the Hemispheres, located at 1965 South Ocean Drive.

A fire started before 11 a.m. in the electrical room of the tower, affecting the building's life safety, air conditioning and domestic water systems.

The notice provides vulnerable residents with four hours of evacuation. The remaining residents have until midnight to vacate. Residents won't be allowed back in until the building is deemed safe again. Hallandale Beach Police were going door to door to notify residents.

The fire also affected the air conditioning systems at the Hemisphere buildings located at 1950, 1980 and 1985 South Ocean Drive, and residents there may wish to evacuate for their comfort.

The city is working with the American Red Cross to help residents who are not able to evacuate on their own. A hotline is also available for affected residents at (954) 457-5320.

More information on the mandatory evacuation notice can be found here.