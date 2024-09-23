Elementary school custodian arrested for having loaded gun on Broward school grounds

A custodian for Broward County Public Schools has been arrested after officials said he had a loaded firearm while on school property back in May.

According to an arrest report, 59-year-old Ronnie Turner was arrested after Broward County School Police Special Investigative Unit received an anonymous tip that Turner was known to "carry a pistol on him while he was on school grounds."

Ronnie Turner

The tip, which was sent in a letter via USPS, also stated that "most of the time he's know to keep it in his truck locked and loaded," the arrest report said.

When Turner arrived at the school for his shift at Village Elementary in Sunrise, investigators confronted him at the school principal's office, the report said.

Turner explained that the gun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P, was in his truck, and investigators proceeded to explain to him that having a weapon on school grounds was not only a school district safety and security policy violation, but also a crime under Florida state statute, the arrest report said.

The report added that Turner was cooperative in speaking with investigators and explained he believed it was "okay to carry his firearm and leave it in his vehicle as long as he had a valid concealed weapons permit."

Turner appeared remorseful, the report stated, and said he was not aware he was in violation of any school district policy or state statute.

Officials got the gun from the truck's center console and found that it was loaded with 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, the arrest report said.

The firearm was made safe and was later secured at the Sunrise Police Department evidence unit.

Turner appeared before a bond court judge and has been charged with having a firearm on school property. Bond was set at $1,000.