Elementary School Reopens After Positive COVID Cases From Teacher, Students

Parents walked their masked little ones back onto campus at Coral Park Elementary in Miami-Dade County on Thursday, one day after the school shut down for multiple COVID-19 cases.

According to school district spokeswoman Jacquelyn Calzadilla, one teacher and three students had tested positive for the virus - although the district’s dashboard did not reflect that as school resumed Thursday morning.

“You know it’s always a little bit of concern,” said Stephanie Trujillo, who was dropping off her son for class.

Trujillo said for her child, in-person learning is best.

“I saw what happens in online learning yesterday and he’s only five... and they need to be around kids,” said Trujillo “So long as everybody’s taking the right precautions inside and outside the school.”

Other parents said they agree.

“It’s good for the children to go back to school,” said Laura Pareda, a parent who said the school is taking proper precautions.

Coral Park Elementary notified parents Tuesday night about the Wednesday closure. School board member Dr. Marta Perez said a teacher and the teacher’s child tested positive for coronavirus.

Because that teacher moves from classroom to classroom, many students and other teachers may have been exposed. District leaders decided to close the school Wednesday to conduct contact tracing and deep clean the facility

“The teachers are frustrated, the parents, the children, it’s the worst case scenario for learning in so many ways,” said Dr. Perez.

It leaves parents no choice, but to be prepared for disruptions.

”You have to plan ahead, “ said Trujillo. “And if you can’t you have to figure it out you know?”