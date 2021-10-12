Elevator Technician Killed in Incident at High-Rise Condo in Aventura

Authorities are investigating the death of an elevator technician at a high-rise condominium building in Aventura Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Harbor Towers Condominium at 3600 Yacht Club Drive.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Aventura Police officials said they responded to the building to assist Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with a medical call.

The incident went from a rescue to a recovery involving the 28-year-old victim who was in the elevator, officials said.

Officials said it's possible the technician suffered a fall or was crused by equipment.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.