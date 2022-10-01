Elite U.S. Coast Guard Team Navigates Difficult Rescues After Ian

A highly trained team, navigating canals in hard hit areas like Pine and Sanibel Island, rescued residents Saturday from communities cut off by the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

"These are 15-foot rubber inflatable boats. they’re very capable in smaller sea conditions,” Lt. Joshua Welsh, a member of the National Strike Force with the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The critical flood response team is made up of members from around the country and has been assisting in lifesaving rescues since before Hurricane Ian hit.

"We’ve been going through the canals and going to places that are hard to reach because our boats are more capable of going into shallow areas," Welsh, who leads leading the multi-missioned crew said.

So far the team has assisted in 50 rescues.

"They have wheels that can flip down on the back of them and they are also transportable," he said.

Navigating areas where other agencies can’t, Welch said the rescues are difficult but rewarding.

"It’s exhausting but fulfilling. Even just talking to someone and they have that relief that we’re out there and we’re there if they need us," he said. "It’s very gratifying.”



In coming days, the National Strike Force will transition its focus to recovery.

"Checking for oil spills, checking for any kind of pollution, status of the ports," Welch said.

On top of 50 rescues Saturday, the team did 45 wellness checks on Sanibel and Pine Islands. It is just one of many agencies out here trying to reach those stranded and cut off from the mainland.