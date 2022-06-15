Elon Musk ‘Leaning' Toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for President in 2024

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he may support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the Republican runs for president in 2024.

Musk took to Twitter early Wednesday to announce he'd voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Tuesday's special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District.

"I voted for Mayra Flores - first time I ever voted Republican," Musk tweeted. "Massive red wave in 2022."

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.



Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another Twitter account asked Musk whether he'd be voting for a Republican for president and Musk replied "tbd" but when asked who he was leaning towards, he replied "DeSantis."

When asked about Andrew Yang, who was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and is now an independent, Musk reiterated his support of DeSantis.

"I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning," Musk tweeted.

I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Last month, at the All-In Summit in Miami, Musk said he would classify himself "as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat," who "overwhelmingly" voted for Democrats in the past.

But the 50-year-old Musk had become increasingly critical of the Democratic Party and Biden Administration in recent weeks, and announced that he would be voting for GOP candidates in the future.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk tweeted last month.

DeSantis, 43, hasn't said whether he will be running for president in 2024, insisting he's focusing instead on being re-elected as Florida's governor this November.

At a news conference Wednesday, DeSantis was asked about receiving support from Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa.

"I'm focused on 2022 but with Elon Musk, what I would say is, I welcome support from African-Americans, what can I say," DeSantis said.