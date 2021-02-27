endangered species

Elusive Wetland Bird Added to Florida's Endangered Species List

Rarely seen or heard, the black rail’s habitat is disappearing rapidly as climate change and development continue to destroy wetlands.

Florida has added one of the most elusive wetland birds to its endangered and threatened species.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners met Thursday and Friday online, adopting the eastern black rail bird to the list, in order to be consistent with federal protections. It is the size of a sparrow, found in marshy areas, and is described by Audubon as “extremely secretive.”

Rarely seen or heard, the black rail’s habitat is disappearing rapidly as climate change and development continue to destroy wetlands.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Doubted, Arrests Made in Spring Break Crackdowns

Miami-Dade County 19 hours ago

Mobile Mammography Center to Offer Free Screenings at Miami Gardens Mosque Saturday

Some of the birds’ preferred habitat has been converted to homes and golf course communities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“They stay to the dense overhead vegetation and are like mice in the marsh moving through runnels and very reluctant to fly,” Bryan Watts, director of the College of William and Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology told The News-Press.

The birds were first logged in the science community in the mid-1700s after being discovered in the Caribbean.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

endangered speciesFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservationeastern black rail bird
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us