Emerging Artists Shine in Miami Beach's ‘Untitled' Art Fair

Art Week in Miami is back, and this year the leading independent contemporary art fair, Untitled, is shining light on some of the best emerging voices from prominent galleries all over the world.

Founded in 2012 by Jeff Lawson, Untitled Art is an art fair that takes place annually on the sands of Miami Beach.

Omar Lopez-Chahoud, Untitled's artistic director, handpicked the artists in this year's fair which include the largest number of exhibitors from Latin America, with several galleries coming from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and beyond.

And this year's edition is the fair’s largest and most international yet, featuring 140 galleries and non-profit spaces from over 30 territories.

Some notable artists include Alba Triana at Casa Hoffman, Ricardo Gonzalez at Daniela Elbahara, Olga de Amaral and Gustavo Perez Monzon at Richard Saltoun Gallery and Margarita Cabrera at Jane Lombard Gallery.

"In its eleventh edition, Untitled Art is going from strength-to-strength," Lopez-Chahoud said. "We expect the fair to continue to grow in size, reach and ambition."

Long hailed as the art world’s “favorite fair,” Untitled Art is guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem and foster community engagement.

"We are actively looking at programming outside the week of the fair to strengthen our impact beyond Miami Art Week and support our community throughout the year," Lopez-Chahoud said.