Body of 7-year-old who went missing near Orlando found in lake

The massive search for a 7-year-old who went missing near Orlando ended in tragedy when his body was found in a lake Tuesday, authorities said.

Emerson Felix had disappeared Monday night near his home in Orange County, setting off a massive search.

But on Tuesday morning, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said his body was found in the water near his home.

"Our detectives are still looking into how this tragedy occurred," the sheriff's office said in a post on X. "We mourn Emerson’s loss and extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, his classmates and all who love him."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.