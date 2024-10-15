Florida

Body of 7-year-old who went missing near Orlando found in lake

Emerson Felix had disappeared Monday night near his home in Orange County, setting off a massive search

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The massive search for a 7-year-old who went missing near Orlando ended in tragedy when his body was found in a lake Tuesday, authorities said.

Emerson Felix had disappeared Monday night near his home in Orange County, setting off a massive search.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

But on Tuesday morning, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said his body was found in the water near his home.

"Our detectives are still looking into how this tragedy occurred," the sheriff's office said in a post on X. "We mourn Emerson’s loss and extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, his classmates and all who love him."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us