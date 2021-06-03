Emirates Airlines Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Miami, Dubai Starting in July

Travelers looking for a way to travel from Miami to Dubai will have a new option starting next month.

Emirates Airlines announces Thursday they will launch four flights a week between the cities starting July 22nd. Miami International Airport becomes the 12th location in the United States with flights from the United Arab Emirates-based airline.

“I am thrilled that Emirates will be bringing its award-winning service to Miami-Dade County, and will be connecting our community to the popular global destination of Dubai for the first time in our history,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

The flights will be on a Boeing 777 with eight private suites in first class, 42 lie flat seats in business class and 304 seats in economy class. Flights will be non-stop and take close to 14 and a half hours.

“Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programs and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity,” Emirates Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

Miami joins Orlando among cities in the state of Florida servicing Emirates flights.