Emotional Procession Held for Miami-Dade Detective Killed in Line of Duty

An emotional procession was held Friday morning to honor a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week.

The flag-draped coffin of Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was escorted from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office by ambulance.

Hundreds of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the procession as the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance slowly made its way along streets lined with police vehicles to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's office.

Echaverry, 29, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been shot in the head Monday night. 

"Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said in a series of tweets. "Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry was critically wounded in the Monday night shooting that began with an armed robbery in Broward and ended with a pursuit and gunfire that left suspect Jeremy Horton dead, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A second suspect in the armed robbery, Jamie Robles, was shot and killed by officers during a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Miami Springs.

Echaverry was a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.

