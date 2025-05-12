Employee arrested, accused of putting camera pen in bathroom in Dolphin Mall store

An employee of a store in the Dolphin Mall was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly placed a camera pen in the store's bathroom, police said.

Bernardo Pellicer-Dorta, 38, was arrested Sunday on two counts of video voyeurism and one count of battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, Pellicer-Dorta was a sales associate at The Cosmetics Company Store in the mall in Sweetwater.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police were called to the store after another sales associate told the manager she found a pen with a camera inside the restroom, the report said.

The employee said the pen was at the bottom of a cleaning supply cart positioned with the lens pointing at the toilet area.

Pellicer-Dorta told police he brought the pen because "he felt he was going to be fired soon and because he thought employees were talking about him," but claimed he didn't realize the pen had fallen out of his pocket while he was in the restroom and had never intended to record anyone, the report said.

Another female employee had also used the bathroom after Pellicer-Dorta had been in there, and a witness said when the pen was found, Pellicer-Dorta tried to take it away from the employee who found it by trying to snatch it away, "touching her against her will," the report said.

Investigators looked at the videos on the pen and found one that showed Pellicer-Dorta entering the bathroom with it in his hand and "meticulously looking for spots in the cleaning supply cart where he could place the pen," the report said.

"Multiple times the defendant places the pen in a specific area and then removes it to put it elsewhere," the report said. "The defendant then finally places the pen in the bottom corner of the cleaning supply cart pointed directly [at] the toilet seat area."

The videos also showed the moment the female sales associate found the pen in the bathroom, the report said.

Pellicer-Dorta was arrested and booked into jail.