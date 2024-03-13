Employee arrested, accused of stealing $122K from Miami dialysis center

An employee of a Miami dialysis center is facing multiple charges after police said she bilked the business out of more than $122,000 through fraudulent transactions.

Paola Alexandra Orozco, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include grand theft, organized fraud and 27 counts of making false entries on the books of a corporation, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Paola Alexandra Orozco

Orozco had been hired on Aug. 24, 2023, as a financial controller for Kidney Spa at 1401 Southwest 1st Street, but less than two months later she had already started stealing from the business, an arrest report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Her job duties included preparing financial reports, overseeing accounting operations, analyzing financial data and managing financial transactions.

According to the report, the center would receive invoices from a vendor for different amounts that would be approaved by Kidney Spa's CFO.

On Monday, Orozco had created an invoice for $6,583.88 from the vendor, but the CFO became concerned because it wasn't prepared by the employee who often creates them, the report said.

The CFO started looking into the invoices prepared by Orozco using the vendor's information and found several that were going into Orozco's personal bank account, the report said.

In all, the CFO found more than two dozen invoices dating back to October had been sent to the bank account, for a total loss of $122,288.81 to Kidney Spa, the report said.

Orozco was arrested and booked into jail. She went before a judge Wednesday where she was granted a $15,000 bond and appointed a public defender.