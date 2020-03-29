coronavirus

Employee at Fort Lauderale Assisted Living Facility Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility Sunday evening.

In a statement, Atria Willow Wood said nine staff members have been tested for the virus. Six tested negative, but two other tests are still pending.

“The employee who tested positive is currently self-isolating and away from the community,” Altria said in a statement.

Officials from Florida's Department of Health and Department of Elders were on site at Atria Wood Sunday morning, according to the facility.

Earlier on Sunday, the facility confirmed 19 patients had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the City of Fort Lauderdale confirmed the death of six patients at the facility.

