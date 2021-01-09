Broward County

Employee of Cleveland Clinic in Weston Abducted, Sexually Assaulted: BSO

Suspect sought in Saturday morning attack

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after an employee of the Cleveland Clinic in Weston was abducted and sexually assaulted Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the medical center in the 3100 block of Weston Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Democrats Elect Ex-Miami Mayor Diaz as State Leader

Miami-Dade 9 hours ago

House Fire in NW Miami-Dade Sends Two People to Hospital: MDFR

The employee was physically assaulted, abducted and sexually assaulted, officials said. Authorities are searching for the suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBSOWestonCleveland Clinic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us