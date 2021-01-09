Employee of Cleveland Clinic in Weston Abducted, Sexually Assaulted: BSO

Authorities are investigating after an employee of the Cleveland Clinic in Weston was abducted and sexually assaulted Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the medical center in the 3100 block of Weston Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The employee was physically assaulted, abducted and sexually assaulted, officials said. Authorities are searching for the suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

