An employee crashed into a Wendy's in Oakland Park Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened at 1040 E. Commercial Boulevard.

Video at the scene captured the vehicle inside the Wendy's after it crashed.

Fire rescue crews said no one was inside at the time of the crash.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported.

What caused the employee to crash into the eatery is not known.