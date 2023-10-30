Empty table in Bal Harbour represents solidarity for hostages taken by Hamas

As South Floridians gathered in Bal Harbour Monday for a night of reflection amid the ongoing crisis between Israel and Hamas, a somber display of solidarity honored the hundreds who were taken hostage by the militant group.

Attendees stood around a long, empty Shabbat table on the sand — the 239 empty settings each represented each hostage from 14 different countries around the world.

"I got a message from one of the victims. One of the hostage's parents saying, can you show me that my son, there’s a picture of my son out there, that the world still cares," an organizer said. "I said, I will show you that the world cares."

Hamas has released four of the hostages. Earlier Monday, a fifth hostage, a young female Israeli soldier, was rescued by troops as the ground war in Gaza expands.

As Israel’s forces push deeper into the Gaza strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing plummeting approval ratings at home and international pressure to relieve the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

As Israel continues its relentless air strikes, Netanyahu blames Hamas for using civilians as human shields, while the U.S. State Department zeroes in on humanitarian shipments into Gaza, noting Israel restored phone and internet service under pressure from the U.S.