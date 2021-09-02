Broward

‘Enchanted Princess' Cruise Ship Arriving at Port Everglades Thursday

The Enchanted Princess is set for its first passenger cruise, scheduled to depart on November 10th

By NBC 6

Broward County

The latest cruise ship to call a South Florida port its home arrived Thursday morning.

The Princess Cruises’ latest ship, the Enchanted Princess, arrived at Port Everglades after being delivered from a shipyard in Italy nearly a year ago.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Enchanted Princess is set for its first passenger cruise, scheduled to depart on November 10th.

Several features on the 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship include expedited boarding, on-demand food and beverage services, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payment, interactive games and more.

Local

Stoneman Douglas 2 hours ago

Parkland School Shooting Suspect Can't Be Called ‘Animal' at Trial: Judge

Florida 2 hours ago

Key West Condo Building Unsafe, But Residents Lack Options

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPort Evergladesprincess cruise
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us