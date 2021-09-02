‘Enchanted Princess' Cruise Ship Arriving at Port Everglades Thursday

The latest cruise ship to call a South Florida port its home arrived Thursday morning.

The Princess Cruises’ latest ship, the Enchanted Princess, arrived at Port Everglades after being delivered from a shipyard in Italy nearly a year ago.

The Enchanted Princess is set for its first passenger cruise, scheduled to depart on November 10th.

Several features on the 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship include expedited boarding, on-demand food and beverage services, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payment, interactive games and more.