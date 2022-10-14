Engine of Miami-Bound Plane Catches Fire After Striking Bird

A plane bound for Miami International Airport struck a bird shortly after takeoff from Chicago, causing the engine to catch fire.

United Flight 1930 traveling from O'Hare International Airport to MIA experienced a bird strike "shortly after takeoff," an O'Hare spokesperson said.

Cellphone video shot by a passenger shows the flames shooting out from the back of the engine.

Passengers described hearing a "bang" and feeling a jolt — and the pilot immediately turned the plane back to O'Hare.

The passengers deplaned and were transferred to a different jet. They landed safely in Miami about two hours behind schedule.