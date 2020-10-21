tracking the tropics

Epsilon Strengthens to Category 1 Hurricane, Churns Toward Bermuda

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact

By The Associated Press

Epsilon has strengthened into a hurricane, the 10th of the Atlantic season, as it approaches Bermuda on Thursday.

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph early Wednesday. The storm was located about 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and it was moving northwest at 14 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

This year's hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

tracking the tropicsFlorida2020 hurricane season
