Equipment Failure Likely Caused Coral Gables Window Washer's Fatal Fall: Police

Police believe an equipment failure led to a window washer falling to his death in Coral Gables.

The worker was on a scaffold at the Giralda Place condo building near Salzedo Street and Alhambra Circle when he fell around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 40s, was killed at the scene. Officials haven't released his name pending a next of kin notification.

Miami-Dade Police, who are investigating the incident, said it appears an equipment failure occurred while the man was working.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner.

Officials said it wasn't clear exactly how high up the man was when he fell. According to the building's website, it's nine stories high and has 11-foot ceilings.

The man was contracted by an out-of-state agency to work in the Coral Gables area, police said.

People who live in the building were in shock Wednesday.

"I remember we had received an email a few months ago, a few weeks ago I mean, that they would do window washing, which is normal," Alvaro Mora said.

Mora said when he walked out of the building, he saw the worker's body covered by a yellow tarp and co-workers nearby.

"It was terrifying. You see the body there, it’s awful," he said. "I imagine they were a team, there was one guy against the palm tree just crying, it was awful."