Eric Trump urges Miami-Dade County to not build new incinerator in Doral, commissioner says

A Miami-Dade County commissioner says President-elect Donald Trump's son is urging the county to not build a new incinerator in the city of Doral.

Commissioner J.C. Bermudez says he met with Eric Trump, who does not want a replacement incinerator built in the same city where his father owns a golf course.

The new waste management facility is needed after the existing one in Doral was destroyed by a fire last year.

County commissioners are expected to place their vote on which location they prefer to house the new county waste site on Dec. 3. Bermudez went on to say it was his understanding that Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava planned to request a delay in that vote.

Currently, the four proposed sites are located in: Medley, Okeechobee, Opa Locka West Airport and Doral.

Cava has not yet responded to a request for comment.