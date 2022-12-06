Erosion After Hurricanes Unearths Mysterious Object on Central Florida Beach

After both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole ravaged parts of Florida during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, erosion from the storms has unearthed something previously buried in the sand of a central Florida beach.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the object, which could possibly be an old boat or something else, was found near Daytona Beach Shores after the back-to-back storms destroyed seawalls, dunes and swept away layers of sand.

“We're not sure what it is, but it's a large piece of debris probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said.

An underwater archeological team from the state of Florida was notified and will review pictures from the scene. Residents first noticed the debris after it was revealed by unprecedented erosion from the storms.

It is unknown the material of the object.

“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.