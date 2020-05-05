‘Essential to Me’: Miramar Barber Keeping Doors Open Despite Coronavirus Orders

The owner of a Miramar barbershop said he's keeping his doors open in defiance of emergency orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.

Daniel Liriano, the owner of Lion Style barbershop on State Road 7, received a citation from police Tuesday for opening up his business.

Liriano said he'll pay the citation and keep his doors open, because he says his business is essential to him.

"I don't want to break any rules but sometimes desperation makes people do things that they don't want to do," Liriano said.

Liriano said the business has been closed since March 20, and without any income he and his employees have been struggling.

"They say it's not essential but it's essential to me, my family, their family, and all the barbers' families," Liriano said. "My guys kept calling, they kept saying 'next month we might not have enough to pay our rent, we might not have enough money to buy food, to pay bills.' I've been paying my bills on time but the money is running out."

Liriano said they've taken precautions, including extra cleaning and mask requirements, with social distancing inside the shop.

Despite the $65 citation from Miramar Police Tuesday afternoon, Liriano said he's staying open.

"I'm not forcing anyone to come but if they want to come, welcome, if they don't want to come, I understand, he said.

Miramar Police officials said they are trying to educate and avoid citations, however if someone is knowingly disobeying and refusing to obey by the state and local ordinances they have to take action.