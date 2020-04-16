Estefan Kitchen Providing Free Meals for First Responders, Healthcare Workers

Gloria and Emilio Estefan announced Thursday their restaurant will be cooking up hundreds of free meals daily for first responders and healthcare workers across Miami-Dade.

Meals will be freshly prepared, packaged and delivered out of Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District seven days a week for at least the next month.

"This is important to recognize what people are doing," Emilio Estefan said. "Forget about me and Gloria -- all the doctors and nurses, the police department, they're doing so many incredible things."

The meals will be delivered to workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department and Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

"We should take care of the people that take care of us," Emilio Estefan said. "It's a way to say thank you to all these people that are doing so much risking their lives, doing everything they can to help."

The staff at the kitchen has also implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols to make sure all the food is safe.