Estranged couple found dead in murder-suicide at Miami insurance building had violent history: Family

The estranged couple that was killed in a murder-suicide inside a Del Toro Insurance office building in Miami on Monday had a troubled and violent history, family members said.

Miami Police officials said officers were called to the scene at 42 Northwest 27th Avenue at around 8 a.m., where they found the bodies of the man and woman inside.

"At this time it appears it may be a murder suicide case, however, please keep in mind the investigation remains ongoing and details are subject to change," police said in a statement.

Family members identified the woman as Indiana Guzman, who came from Nicaragua and had dreams of returning one day.

"My sister was a very cheerful, very hardworking girl," Guzman's sister, Maria, said in Spanish. "She was 100% dedicated to her work."

Maria said she came to the U.S. with her sister two years ago.

"We came here because she had the dream of every migrant, of building her house ... and one day returning to her country," she said.

"And I brought her alive, now I have to take her dead."

Guzman, 32, was found dead with her ex-husband, Reynaldo Sandoval, at her workplace. Del Toro Insurance later released a statement confirming that she had worked there.

Maria says investigators told her that her sister was shot in the heart.

"This morning at 8:00 a.m., I spoke to her on the phone, and she told me, 'I'm getting out of the Uber, I’m almost at work,'" she said. "She was going to call me at noon ... but she didn’t call, and sadly, I found out from someone else."

Guzman and Sandoval used to work together before splitting up, her sister said. The pair had a history of problems — Sandoval allegedly beat up Guzman and harassed her, even after she moved out and after two restraining orders were issued.

Nearly two weeks ago, police arrested Sandoval for stalking and domestic violence and violating the protective order.

"She made the wrong decision, and sadly, he killed her," Maria said. "He killed her, and to make matters worse, he didn’t even have the guts, and killed himself. He killed himself and left a whole family behind."

Police have not confirmed the identities of the man and woman. They said they were the only people in the building at the time of the shooting.