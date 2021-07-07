Evacuated North Miami Beach Condo Safe for Occupancy: Attorney

The Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach remained vacant Tuesday, five days after residents were asked to leave while the building was inspected.

But an attorney representing the Crestview Condo Association said the building is safe for occupancy.

Attorney Mariel Tollinchi said the latest inspection was done over the weekend and the final report was handed to North Miami Beach City Officials Tuesday morning.

“The building is safe for occupancy, repairs need to be made, nobody is objecting to that at all, but the repairs that need to be made don’t pose a threat to the safety of the residents,” Tollinchi said.

The condo association hired structural engineering firm A.S.D. Consulting Engineers to inspect the building following the evacuation. The company has been licensed with the state since 2010.

The city of North Miami Beach has deemed the Crestview Towers condo unsafe after a building inspection report from the condo association outlined unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

“Our engineer, along with two city inspectors went out to generate a new report,” Tollinchi said.

But while city officials look over the documents, residents patiently wait to find out if they can return.

“Nobody gives information. Nothing, nothing. It’s frustrating,” Crestview Towers resident Maria Alonso said.

Residents were evacuated after an inspection from January showed the building had unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

The issues listed included cracked and spalled concrete and rebar.

Tollinchi said she hopes the city acts fast to evaluate whether people can return to their homes.

“We are hopeful that they are going to be very diligent in making that determination after their building manager has a chance to review the reports and we can get the residents back in,” Tollinchi said.

NBC 6 reached out to the City of North Miami Beach regarding how long it could take before people are allowed back, we are still waiting for an answer to that question.