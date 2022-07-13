Hollywood

Evacuations After Suspicious Item at City College in Hollywood

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evacuations were underway after a suspicious item was found at City College in Hollywood Wednesday.

Officers responded to the building in the 6500 block of Taft Street after a suspicious bag was reportedly found.

Footage showed the building and other nearby buildings being evacuated while the bag was investigated.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
