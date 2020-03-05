Events Celebrating ‘305 Day’ Start Thursday Across Miami-Dade

March 5th means one thing for those living in Miami-Dade County – a complete celebration of everything that is the numbers “305”.

The 7th annual 305 Day takes place with events all over the county starting Thursday and running through the weekend – beginning with the 3:05 Cafecito event taking place this afternoon at the Leah Arts District located at 1501 East 10th Avenue in Hialeah where you and your friends can get some of the refreshing beverage and enjoy it with others who love the 305 (including leashed pets, who are welcome).

Another event taking place will be at La Cocina in Hialeah – where Miami’s finest will get a chance to get a freshly rolled cigar, play in a domino tournament, enjoy drink specials and even an entire gator cooked in a “caja china”.

The events go into Saturday, when the Leah Arts District will host a “305 Day Block Party” that includes food, drinks and everything else needed to celebrate the area code. For tickets, click on this link.

The first 305 Day took place at Café Versailles in 2013 with organizers saying they expect about 8,000 visitors at this year’s event.