Miami-Dade

Events Celebrating ‘305 Day’ Start Thursday Across Miami-Dade

The first 305 Day took place at Café Versailles in 2013 with organizers saying they expect about 8,000 visitors at this year’s event

Getty Images

MIAMI, USA – JANUARY 27, 2020: A view of central Miami and Biscayne Bay. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

March 5th means one thing for those living in Miami-Dade County – a complete celebration of everything that is the numbers “305”.

The 7th annual 305 Day takes place with events all over the county starting Thursday and running through the weekend – beginning with the 3:05 Cafecito event taking place this afternoon at the Leah Arts District located at 1501 East 10th Avenue in Hialeah where you and your friends can get some of the refreshing beverage and enjoy it with others who love the 305 (including leashed pets, who are welcome).

Another event taking place will be at La Cocina in Hialeah – where Miami’s finest will get a chance to get a freshly rolled cigar, play in a domino tournament, enjoy drink specials and even an entire gator cooked in a “caja china”.

Local

investigators 8 hours ago

He Is Serving Life. His Victim Changed His Story But Died Before Testifying

spring break 14 hours ago

Party On! South Florida Beaches Release Spring Break Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The events go into Saturday, when the Leah Arts District will host a “305 Day Block Party” that includes food, drinks and everything else needed to celebrate the area code. For tickets, click on this link.

The first 305 Day took place at Café Versailles in 2013 with organizers saying they expect about 8,000 visitors at this year’s event.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us