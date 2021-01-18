mlk day

Events Taking Place to Honor MLK Day Across South Florida on Monday

Schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed Monday

Wreath laying ceremony held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall during MLK Day January 20, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several cities across South Florida will hold events Monday to honor the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city of Miramar will hold a parade starting at 10 a.m. at the city’s Multiservice complex located at 6700 Miramar Parkway.

It will be the first of several events in both January and February to honor Dr. King as well as celebrate Black History Month in the city.

The city of Miami Gardens will hold its annual Day of Service starting at 10 a.m. inside Scott Park, located at 17710 Northwest 15th Court. All social distancing protocols and safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place at the event.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee will be giving away care packages to the homeless in downtown Miami starting at 11 a.m., with items including canned food and clothing being handed out.

Schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed Monday.

